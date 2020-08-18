Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Yelp (YELP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Yelp (NYSE: YELP):

8/17/2020 – Yelp had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $22.00 to $25.00.

8/15/2020 – Yelp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yelp reported weak second-quarter 2020 results. Coronavirus-led restrictions on public life are hurting restaurants and retail businesses, which pay Yelp to provide their information online. This, in turn, is affecting Yelp’s top line. Additionally, as Yelp is highly dependent on advertising revenues, a decline in advertising budgets by customers, particularly those in the restaurants and nightlife categories, does not bode well. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the past year. However, sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights and Yelp Portfolios is a key growth driver. Besides, it is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too.”

8/13/2020 – Yelp had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Yelp is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Yelp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Yelp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

8/7/2020 – Yelp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Yelp had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $26.00.

8/5/2020 – Yelp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Yelp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Yelp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

YELP stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.62. 975,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.12. Yelp Inc has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Yelp Inc alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,635 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $54,834.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 12,242 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,368 shares of company stock worth $521,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 27.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383,629 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $78,263,000 after acquiring an additional 736,098 shares during the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 5,651,016 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $101,888,000 after purchasing an additional 694,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 86.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,724 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $23,864,000 after purchasing an additional 477,291 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 61.3% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,388,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $32,122,000 after buying an additional 350,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.