Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for General Dynamics (GD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for General Dynamics (NYSE: GD):
- 8/11/2020 – General Dynamics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/3/2020 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/3/2020 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/30/2020 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $164.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2020 – General Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2020 – General Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/9/2020 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 6/23/2020 – General Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.12. 27,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.53 and its 200-day moving average is $149.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.
