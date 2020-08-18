Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for General Dynamics (GD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for General Dynamics (NYSE: GD):

8/11/2020 – General Dynamics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2020 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/30/2020 – General Dynamics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $164.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – General Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – General Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/9/2020 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/23/2020 – General Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.12. 27,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.53 and its 200-day moving average is $149.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in General Dynamics by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

