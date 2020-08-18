RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Tops $0.0061 on Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $832,046.83 and $12,543.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00707046 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00094754 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00081931 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000788 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Token Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 501,113,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,602,123 tokens. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

