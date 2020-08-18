Regional Management (RM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Regional Management (NYSE: RM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/16/2020 – Regional Management had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Regional Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

8/5/2020 – Regional Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

8/3/2020 – Regional Management was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/2/2020 – Regional Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

7/2/2020 – Regional Management was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of RM stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,769. Regional Management Corp has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 33.98, a current ratio of 33.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 7.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $57,660.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Roel C. Campos acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,729. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 8,085 shares of company stock worth $144,599 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Regional Management by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,091,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,616 shares in the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 148.6% during the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 505,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 302,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 338.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 129,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100,085 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

