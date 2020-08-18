Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) in the last few weeks:

8/7/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/3/2020 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $78.00 to $80.00.

7/31/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $73.00 to $74.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $87.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

7/28/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/23/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/21/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

7/15/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/30/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

6/29/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.06. 6,243,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,225,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.04. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 36.9% during the second quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 39,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

