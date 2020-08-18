Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mercadolibre (MELI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ: MELI) recently:

8/13/2020 – Mercadolibre was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/11/2020 – Mercadolibre was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $1,300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $630.00.

8/11/2020 – Mercadolibre had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Mercadolibre had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Mercadolibre had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Mercadolibre had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $980.00 to $1,260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Mercadolibre had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $1,125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $750.00.

8/7/2020 – Mercadolibre was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $1,287.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre is benefiting from strengthening online-to-offline offerings. Further, robust mobile-point-of-sale business and growing adoption of MercadoPago are contributing to the total payment volume growth. Also, rapid adoption of Mobile Wallet remains a tailwind. Growing merchant and consumer credit business on the back of robust Mercado Credito is a positive. Further, MercadoLibre’s robust free shipping program is aiding shipments growth via MercadoEnvios. The company remains optimistic about its FinTech and logistics businesses. The stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, rising expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts are impacting margins. Further, mounting marketing spending remains a major negative. Also, rising competition in e-commerce market is a risk.”

8/5/2020 – Mercadolibre was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/30/2020 – Mercadolibre had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $770.00 to $1,255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Mercadolibre was upgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $1,250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $985.00.

7/16/2020 – Mercadolibre was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $18.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1,207.95. 23,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,443. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $1,270.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.28 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,055.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $778.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of Mercadolibre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth about $28,257,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 519.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,428 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 905,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,437,000 after acquiring an additional 352,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 80.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 585,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,965,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 57.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 696,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,706,000 after acquiring an additional 254,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

