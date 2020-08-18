RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) to Issue $0.04 Final Dividend

RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78. RESMED/IDR UNRESTR has a 12 month low of A$17.31 ($12.36) and a 12 month high of A$29.30 ($20.93). The company has a 50-day moving average of A$25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.52.

RESMED/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

