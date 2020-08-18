RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) to Issue $0.04 Final Dividend

RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.78. RESMED/IDR UNRESTR has a 12 month low of A$17.31 ($12.36) and a 12 month high of A$29.30 ($20.93). The company has a 50-day moving average of A$25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.52.
RESMED/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile
