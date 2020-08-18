Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 371,790 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Rexnord worth $57,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Rexnord by 47.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rexnord by 474.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $123,000.

In other Rexnord news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 18,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $584,453.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,813 shares in the company, valued at $19,881,222.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,542 shares of company stock worth $7,046,777 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

RXN traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,006. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.56. Rexnord Corp has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.49.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.35 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

