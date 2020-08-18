Rexnord (RXN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Rexnord (NYSE: RXN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2020 – Rexnord was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2020 – Rexnord was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rexnord is poised to benefit from operational execution, supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs (SCOFR), and acquired assets in the quarters ahead. Also, its diversified business structure and focus on digital transformation might aid. In the quarter ended June 2020, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 33.3%, while sales exceeded the same by 7.7%. For the last three quarters of calendar 2020, it expects free cash flow to exceed its net income. Investing in acquisitions, innovation and productivity; buying back shares; making increments in dividends; and keeping net debt leverage ratio within 2-3 remain priorities. In the past seven days, its earnings estimates have been increased for the September-end quarter. However, the company’s shares underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

7/30/2020 – Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Rexnord had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Rexnord had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2020 – Rexnord was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/16/2020 – Rexnord had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Rexnord was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rexnord is poised to benefit from operational execution, supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs (SCOFR), and buyouts in the quarters ahead. Also, its diversified business structure might also aid. In addition, the company’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 have been revised upward in the past 60 days. However, it expects its sales in the June quarter to fall 18-23% on a year-over-year basis. Due to uncertainties emanating from the coronavirus outbreak, management decided not to provide any guidance for the next nine months of 2020. While the company halted its share-buyback program, it continues with the dividend payout plans. Also, product line simplification initiatives will likely be a spoilsport for Rexnord. Also, the company's shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

7/14/2020 – Rexnord was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

RXN stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 578,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,167. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. Rexnord Corp has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.35 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 72,440 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $2,339,087.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,181.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,542 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 474.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 620.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 735,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after buying an additional 633,266 shares in the last quarter.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

