RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

RTMVY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Investec downgraded shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

RTMVY stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,507. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $18.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

