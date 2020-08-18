Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,527,480 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,237 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Rio Tinto worth $647,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 16.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 3.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 27.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.58. 1,816,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $65.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.34.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Investec downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

