Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period.

RIV stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. 1,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $17.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.27%.

About Rivernorth Opportunities Fund

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

