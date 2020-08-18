RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys 676 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $310.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,923. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

