RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,416,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,091,000 after buying an additional 871,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,080 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,162,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,674,000 after acquiring an additional 398,353 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,394,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,915,000 after acquiring an additional 612,645 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.90. 9,660,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,603,020. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

