RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,968,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,520,369. The company has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

