RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $7.56 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 138,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $10.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,515.27. The stock had a trading volume of 55,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,490.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,378.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,023.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

