Robert Crisci Sells 16,000 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Stock

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ROP traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $439.00. 526,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.17. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.09. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.50.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

