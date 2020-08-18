Robert E. Gay Sells 2,500 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) COO Robert E. Gay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $83,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,547.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.43. 144,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,392. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $522.04 million, a P/E ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APEI shares. Barrington Research upgraded American Public Education to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Sidoti cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 177,565 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the second quarter valued at $560,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 4.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 23.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

