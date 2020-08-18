salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,696 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 632.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in salesforce.com by 81.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,616. The company has a market cap of $174.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,093.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.65. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $209.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total transaction of $5,844,600.00. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,907 shares of company stock valued at $139,672,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

