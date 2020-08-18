Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CEO Christian A. Brickman Acquires 10,000 Shares

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,672.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.31. 655,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $705.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.08 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

