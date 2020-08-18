Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,600. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.50.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

