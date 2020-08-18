Seele (SEELE) Market Cap Hits $58.71 Million

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Seele token can currently be purchased for about $0.0839 or 0.00001076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HADAX, DDEX and CoinBene. Seele has a market capitalization of $58.71 million and $18.83 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Seele has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seele alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00039407 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $671.07 or 0.05563335 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003617 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00046540 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00014242 BTC.

Seele Profile

Seele is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official website for Seele is seele.pro . Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HADAX, Bilaxy, DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.