Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth approximately $942,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 43,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 28,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

NYSE SCCO traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.93. 540,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,421. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper Corp has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.