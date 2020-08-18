Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 122,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,150,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $504,472,000 after purchasing an additional 271,801 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,119,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $61,736,000 after purchasing an additional 79,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 52,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.78. 8,355,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,735,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $243.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

