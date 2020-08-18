Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 13,398 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,559 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $205,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $6.55 on Monday, hitting $273.84. The stock had a trading volume of 984,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,724. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

