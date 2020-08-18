Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 6,795 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 66,786 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 20,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $92,375.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $6,552,967.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,748,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,291. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.98.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

