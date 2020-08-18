Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,656,000 after acquiring an additional 47,543 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 209,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intuit by 114.1% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $308.01. 714,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,256. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $314.73. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.90.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Intuit from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.06.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

