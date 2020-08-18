Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $416.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,150. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.58 and a 200-day moving average of $342.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $423.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In related news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,031 shares of company stock worth $75,465,257 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

