Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CVS Health by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 40,759 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.8% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $216,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3,245.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,792 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in CVS Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 79,953 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,600,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,921,361. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

