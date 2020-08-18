Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 68.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.6% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $502,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.24.

NYSE MA traded up $3.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $330.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,744. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $327.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.92. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

