Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,529 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,565,420,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,354,554,000 after acquiring an additional 81,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,964,000 after acquiring an additional 415,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,267,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,025,078,000 after acquiring an additional 190,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,805. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.02. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $195.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.13.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.