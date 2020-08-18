Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,858 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.95. 5,348,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,319,943. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

