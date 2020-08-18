Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 41,019 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,954 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 36,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,257,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,727,000 after acquiring an additional 138,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,087,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,920,093. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.64. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

