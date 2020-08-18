Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $6.08 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,646 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,131,038,000 after purchasing an additional 287,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,939,000 after purchasing an additional 751,290 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $687,798,000 after buying an additional 571,593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $560,068,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,646,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $519,692,000 after buying an additional 62,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,794 shares of company stock worth $22,030,228. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,279,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,825,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.