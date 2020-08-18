Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,985 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 28.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,410,000 after buying an additional 496,786 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,731,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,922,000 after purchasing an additional 294,049 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 390.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 13,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $4.50 on Monday, hitting $68.35. 8,413,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,106,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.96.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $235,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,384,289.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,413 shares of company stock worth $4,309,335. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

