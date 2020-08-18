Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,345 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,750,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,341,764. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

