Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $9.96 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,848 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,023,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,340,111. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

