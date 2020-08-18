Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,722 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,798,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072,595. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $384.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $136.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

