Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,581 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,225,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $363,625,000 after buying an additional 1,567,265 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 156.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,751,941 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 750,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6,589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 761,807 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 750,419 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.45. 1,477,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,869. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.94.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.52.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $833,154.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,703,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $731,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.