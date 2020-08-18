Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4,559.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,744,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,419 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 1st quarter worth $172,238,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 11,669.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 746,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,864,000 after buying an additional 740,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the first quarter valued at about $86,983,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 31.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,113,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,955,000 after buying an additional 504,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.86.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,778. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

