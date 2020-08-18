Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 175,013 Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 175,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pan American Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,929.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 291,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 23,681 shares during the period. Sloane Robinson LLP increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 792,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after buying an additional 46,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at about $10,377,000. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.47.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,164. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.