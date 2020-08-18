Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

NYSE LMT traded down $2.46 on Monday, hitting $388.96. The stock had a trading volume of 864,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,932. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.85. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.