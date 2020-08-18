Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,670,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,569,000 after acquiring an additional 213,635 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.52. 4,856,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,630,387. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

