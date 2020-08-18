Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 341.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,203 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $713,677,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 372,990.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after buying an additional 3,151,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,135,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after buying an additional 769,205 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

Shares of BA stock traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.01. 23,290,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,453,977. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.49. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.