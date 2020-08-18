Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,630 shares of company stock worth $11,304,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $3.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $339.96. 1,495,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.39. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $345.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.