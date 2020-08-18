Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,813 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 233.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $30.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $493.48. 15,445,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,591,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $414.96 and its 200-day moving average is $323.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $159.00 and a 12-month high of $496.39. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $362.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.38.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

