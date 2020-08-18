Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paypal stock traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.29. 6,204,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,942,318. The company has a market cap of $230.31 billion, a PE ratio of 90.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Paypal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,203 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

