Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,766 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.9% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 476,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,553,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,133,047. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

