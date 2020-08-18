Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 22,375 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 22,375 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $54,127,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,595,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $594,463,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,613,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.32. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.01. The company has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.