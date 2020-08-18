Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 2,647 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 108.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $49,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $282.99. 1,200,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,518. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.08. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $289.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.47.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

